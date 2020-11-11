1/1
Josephine Clark (Tiny) Tutt
Mrs. Josephine Clark (Tiny) Tutt
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Josephine Clark (Tiny) Tutt of Augusta, Georgia departed this life Friday, November 6, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. at New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church with mask and social distancing guidelines in place.
Viewing will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home.
"Tiny" as she was lovingly called, was a native of Richmond County and a Class of 1972 graduate from Lucy C. Laney. She continued her education at Paine College and received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia. Josephine retired after a successful 30 year career as a well-respected Registered Nurse serving in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Mr. Grover and Julia Clark, Sr. and her brothers: Eugene Epps and Overne Epps Sr.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 44 years, Felix Tutt; their children: Morenike Mincey, Felix A. (Tanesha) Tutt, and Joneisha Tutt; her brothers: Claude Epps and Grover (Julia) Clark Jr; her grandchildren: Jaleah, Janiah, Jaida, Jasper, and Peyten; her aunts: Vivian Hatcher, Josephine Daniels, Bernice Albrow, and Jenjit Epps; her mother-in-law: Ann Cobb, sister-in-laws(3), brother-in-laws (3), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Josephine Clark Tutt Memorial Scholarship. Please visit for https://gofundme.com/f/the-josephine-clark-tutt-memorial-scholarship donation details.
November 11, 2020
To the Tutt Family I offer my heartfelt sympathy. Josephine was a kind loving and beautiful person. Take comfort in knowing that she lived a life of integrity. Very professional yet person who also displayed the love of God. I will be praying for you. I worked with Tutt for many years at Memorial Hospital. She will be missed but take comfort in knowing that she is with the Lord.
Michelle Tremble
Friend
November 8, 2020
So Sad to hear. I worked with Mrs Tutt at MMC, she was like a mother to me as I began my career in Nursing. Very caring and loving lady. She will be missed. Prayers for her family.
David P
Friend
November 8, 2020
So very sad to hear of Mrs. Tutt's death. She was my preceptor, as a new nurse, almost 20 years ago. She will be greatly missed. Prayers for her family during this time.
Doni C.
Coworker
November 7, 2020
Mrs. Tutt was a great nurse and a good friend. I will truly miss her. May God comfort her family now and in the days ahead.
Sherrie Simmons
Friend
November 7, 2020
Mrs. Tutt was a great nurse and a good friend. I will truly miss her.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sherrie Simmons
Friend
November 7, 2020
I am shocked and saddened to hear this. We worked together years ago at MMC clinic. May God strengthen her family
Michelle
Coworker
