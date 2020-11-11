Mrs. Josephine Clark (Tiny) Tutt
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Josephine Clark (Tiny) Tutt of Augusta, Georgia departed this life Friday, November 6, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. at New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church with mask and social distancing guidelines in place.
Viewing will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home.
"Tiny" as she was lovingly called, was a native of Richmond County and a Class of 1972 graduate from Lucy C. Laney. She continued her education at Paine College and received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia. Josephine retired after a successful 30 year career as a well-respected Registered Nurse serving in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Mr. Grover and Julia Clark, Sr. and her brothers: Eugene Epps and Overne Epps Sr.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 44 years, Felix Tutt; their children: Morenike Mincey, Felix A. (Tanesha) Tutt, and Joneisha Tutt; her brothers: Claude Epps and Grover (Julia) Clark Jr; her grandchildren: Jaleah, Janiah, Jaida, Jasper, and Peyten; her aunts: Vivian Hatcher, Josephine Daniels, Bernice Albrow, and Jenjit Epps; her mother-in-law: Ann Cobb, sister-in-laws(3), brother-in-laws (3), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Josephine Clark Tutt Memorial Scholarship. Please visit for https://gofundme.com/f/the-josephine-clark-tutt-memorial-scholarship
donation details.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 12, 2020