|
|
Josephine Nixon
Evans, Georgia—Josephine V. Nixon, 87, entered into rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastors Randy and Mary Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
She was born in South Bend, Indiana to Ludwik and Agata Przybylski, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Ray Nixon, and two sisters; Mary and Annette. She is survived by her daughters; Dee Nixon Sanders (John) of Evans, GA, Connie Nixon Granning (Tom) of South Bend, Indiana and Vicky Nixon Spite, also of Evans, her grandsons; Brian Sanders, Brent Sanders, Shawn Granning, Michael Spite, Jr., and Matthew Spite. She is also survived by ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Bible Fellowship Church and a life long follower of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at .
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2019