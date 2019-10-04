Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Josephine Tillman Obituary
Josephine Tillman
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Josephine Tillman, wife of the late John Tillman, entered into rest on September 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Dr. Woodrow Miller and Elder Larry Jones officiating. Survivors are her daughter, Patricia Grant; brother, David (Sarah) Waltower; grandchildren, Rodney (Alicia) Grant, Eric (Lolita) Grant, Cedric Grant; six great grandchildren; loving aunt, Lillie Mae Polk; and other relatives. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/06/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
