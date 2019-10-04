|
Josephine Tillman
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Josephine Tillman, wife of the late John Tillman, entered into rest on September 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Dr. Woodrow Miller and Elder Larry Jones officiating. Survivors are her daughter, Patricia Grant; brother, David (Sarah) Waltower; grandchildren, Rodney (Alicia) Grant, Eric (Lolita) Grant, Cedric Grant; six great grandchildren; loving aunt, Lillie Mae Polk; and other relatives. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah,
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/06/2019
