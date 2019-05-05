|
Josephine V. Harrison, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday May 7, 2019 in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery with the Pastor Gordon Crompton officiating.
Mrs. Harrison was a longtime resident of Lakewood, California and in 2005, due to her declining health, she came to Georgia to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She was a strong spirited God fearing woman who considered her life's greatest accomplishment was raising her three children by herself and did her best to be a good mother. Josephine enjoyed a game of golf, bowling, but her heart and soul was square dancing. She was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Harrison, Jr. (Teri), Robert Harrison (Donna); one daughter, Penny Lanting (John); 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Hospice Angel Foundation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr. STE B, Augusta, GA 30909.
Pallbearers will be, John Lanting, Jr., Jeff Lanting, Jerry Lanting, Michelle Lanting, Darin Strickland and Dylan Reeves.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
www.starling-evans.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019