Joshua Carl Adams
Augusta, Georgia—Joshua ("Jesus") ("Bubba") was born in Rome Georgia on Wednesday January 28th 1987. He grew up in-between Rome GA and Augusta GA. Where he currently resided with his Daddy. Joshua enoyed playing the bass guitar, the Play Station and building model 18 wheelers. As he had a passion to drive trucks one day. Joshua was a hard worker as he worked with his Daddy doing construction work. Joshua also worked here in Augusta at US battery. Joshua is survived by Tanisha Thomas, His Grandparents "Memaw" Barbara Quinn, Carl and Mary Adams, His Daddy Carl F. Adams Jr, His Stepfather "PoP" James L. Lee, His Mother Mary Christine "Chris" Quinn-Adams-Lee, His Sisters Nicole Adams, Jessica Lee & Sarah Adams, His Beautiful Daughters Cassidy Lynn & Angel Nicole & His Handsome son Tyler Thomas, his six nephews & 4 nieces as well as other Family Members and many Friends. Joshua entered into rest on Wednesday June 10th 2020 to be with our heavenly father.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.