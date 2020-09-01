Joshua "Tommy" Chazelle
Thomson, GA—Mr. Tommy Chazelle, 23, of Thomson, GA entered into rest Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Chazelle was a native of McDuffie County, Georgia and attended Bethel Baptist Church. Tommy graduated from Thomson High School in 2015 during which time he volunteered at McDuffie Animal Hospital. He was enrolled at Augusta Tech pursuing a degree to be a pharmacy tech. Tommy enjoyed volunteering at the VA Hospital and at Bethel Baptist Church. He was inspirational to everyone, loved cooking, loved making everyone he came into contact with laugh, and especially would light up any room with his smile. Tommy had such a great faith in "God and Jesus" that he loved sharing with anyone who would listen. He wanted everyone to know him, not as a victim, but a survivor. Tommy's story battling cancer gave him many opportunities to share his faith, strength, outlook on life, and laughter with so many people across the USA and the world.
Survivors include his father, Mr. Donald Chazelle (Angie); mother, Jenny Chazelle; maternal grandmother, Patricia Graham (Fred); paternal grandfather, Annas Chazelle Jr., and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Revs Tim Ferrell and Ron Drawdy officiating. The family will receive friends at Beggs Funeral Home from 9:30a.m.-10:30a.m. prior to the service.
In addition to flowers if so desired memorial donations can be made to https://www.augusta.edu/giving/neversayno.php
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Tommy Chazelle.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/02/2020