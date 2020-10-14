1/1
Joshua "Josh" Hillary
Mr. Joshua "Josh" Hillary
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Joshua "Josh" Hillary, entered into rest October 11, 2020 at AU Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 12 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Louis T. Coley pastor and Minister Sandra Hillary Cooper eulogist. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Hillary, a native of Edgefield County attended W. E. Parker High School. He was employed for 30 years with Sibley Mill and retired from North Augusta Middle School as head custodian in 2014. He was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist church where he served as a deacon and minister of music.
Survivors include a loving and devoted wife, Theresa A. Hillary; a son, Jerome Martin, a grandson, Jerome Joshua Martin; his brothers, Robert (Clara) Hillary, Joseph (Carrie) Hillary, Rufus (Mary) Hillary, Alex (Shirley) Hillary, Pater (Margie) Hillary, Isaac Hillary, Ira (Cassandra) Hillary, willie Arthur (Kenah) Hillary, Nelson (Rocksann) Broadwater, Don (Susan) Lanham; sisters, Martha Lee Hillary, Mattie Mae Hillary, Justine Hillary and Shirley (Davis) Mitchem; special nieces and nephew, Michele (Frederick) Thomas, Mendez (Sheri) Curry and Sade (Shawn) Taylor; two aunts, Pauline Hillary and Christine Stevens; his mother -in-law, Mary A. Henderson; godmother, Katherine Sullivan;;sisters-in-law, Ella (Terry) Branson, Tanya Boyd, Jacqueline Holmes, Michelle Davis, Lisa (Odell) Canty and Tashia Brown; brothers-in-law, Rickey (Anita) Harrison, Johnny (Donna) Henderson and Ronyel Boyd; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Oct. 15, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Memories & Condolences

October 14, 2020
Teresa, we were sorry to hear about Joshua. Even though we had know him for a short while, we had grown to love him and you. He will surely be missed. May God give you peace at this time.
Barry and Diane Epps
Barry Epps
Friend
October 13, 2020
I’m so sorry and saddened to hear of the loss of Josh, he will be forever loved and remembered
LaShawn Blakely
October 12, 2020
My condolences to the Hillary family. May GOD keep you strong during this time.
Sheila Smith
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Mitchem
Friend
