Mr. Joshua "Josh" Hillary
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Joshua "Josh" Hillary, entered into rest October 11, 2020 at AU Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 12 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Louis T. Coley pastor and Minister Sandra Hillary Cooper eulogist. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Hillary, a native of Edgefield County attended W. E. Parker High School. He was employed for 30 years with Sibley Mill and retired from North Augusta Middle School as head custodian in 2014. He was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist church where he served as a deacon and minister of music.
Survivors include a loving and devoted wife, Theresa A. Hillary; a son, Jerome Martin, a grandson, Jerome Joshua Martin; his brothers, Robert (Clara) Hillary, Joseph (Carrie) Hillary, Rufus (Mary) Hillary, Alex (Shirley) Hillary, Pater (Margie) Hillary, Isaac Hillary, Ira (Cassandra) Hillary, willie Arthur (Kenah) Hillary, Nelson (Rocksann) Broadwater, Don (Susan) Lanham; sisters, Martha Lee Hillary, Mattie Mae Hillary, Justine Hillary and Shirley (Davis) Mitchem; special nieces and nephew, Michele (Frederick) Thomas, Mendez (Sheri) Curry and Sade (Shawn) Taylor; two aunts, Pauline Hillary and Christine Stevens; his mother -in-law, Mary A. Henderson; godmother, Katherine Sullivan;;sisters-in-law, Ella (Terry) Branson, Tanya Boyd, Jacqueline Holmes, Michelle Davis, Lisa (Odell) Canty and Tashia Brown; brothers-in-law, Rickey (Anita) Harrison, Johnny (Donna) Henderson and Ronyel Boyd; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Oct. 15, 2020