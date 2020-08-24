Mr. Joshua Mackie, Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Joshua Mackie, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Augusta, GA. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
He was born June 4, 1955, to the union of the late Joshua, Sr. and Carrie Mae Mackie. Joshua (Bo-Dilly), as he was affectionately called, was a faithful God fearing man in spite of the many challenges that life presented.
He attended schools in Richmond County and graduated from Lucy C. Laney High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for several years. He brought joy and laughter to everyone around him.
He was preceded in death by both parents. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Damarcus Mackie (Hampton, VA) and grandchild Eboni Mackie (Atlanta, GA); sisters, Patricia M. Beverly, Flora Mackie and Janice McGhee (Augusta); brothers Daniel (Beverly) and Darryl Mackie (Baton Rouge, LA) a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, 2:00 – 6:00 pm at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home, 314-A Lane Walker Ext., Augusta, GA 30901, 706-724-7594.
