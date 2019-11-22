Home

Joshua Robinson
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Storm Branch Baptist Church
Joshua "Booker" Robinson Jr.

Joshua "Booker" Robinson Jr. Obituary
Joshua "Booker" Robinson Jr.
Beech Island, South Carolina—Mr. Joshua "Booker " Robinson entered into rest on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Reverend Matris Mims officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Survivors includes his son Walter"Butch" Robinson; granddaughters Adonica Hardy, Destiny Robinson; great- grandchildren; nephews, William(Daisy) Smith, Haywood ( Bernadine) Smith, Larry Walter Smith; dedicated caregiver Laura Prather and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Robinson will take place on Sunday from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
