Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Josie Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josie Ware (Joyce) Howard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josie Ware (Joyce) Howard Obituary
Mrs. Josie "Joyce" Ware Howard, entered into rest March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. A. J. Saunders officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Laura Grove Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Howard was a 1973 graduate of McCormick High School and a member of Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church.She served in the United States Army and worked for the Office of Veterans Affairs.

Survivors include three brothers, Thomas (Geraldine) Ware, Frank Ware and Charlie Ware; two sisters, Nellie Cooke and Thelma Washington; brother-in-law, Nathaniel Witsell; sister-in-law, Charlotte Cain; two dedicated friends, Fannie Cunningham and Willie Mae Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 2 p.m. Sunday.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now