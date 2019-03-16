|
|
Mrs. Josie "Joyce" Ware Howard, entered into rest March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. A. J. Saunders officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Laura Grove Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Howard was a 1973 graduate of McCormick High School and a member of Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church.She served in the United States Army and worked for the Office of Veterans Affairs.
Survivors include three brothers, Thomas (Geraldine) Ware, Frank Ware and Charlie Ware; two sisters, Nellie Cooke and Thelma Washington; brother-in-law, Nathaniel Witsell; sister-in-law, Charlotte Cain; two dedicated friends, Fannie Cunningham and Willie Mae Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 2 p.m. Sunday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019