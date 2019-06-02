The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Joyce Elaine "Joy" Bartlett, 62, entered into rest Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Joy retired as a nurse from the Medical College of Georgia. She was an active member of Riverview United Methodist Church. Joy Bartlett was an avid supporter of animal rescue groups, particularly her beloved dog friends. She was a music lover, regularly attending concerts and community events.

Family members include: her mother, Mary Self Bartlett; her sister, Karen Barnes; her brothers: Lowell Bartlett (Sheila); Michael Bartlett (Darlene); Barry Bartlett (Theresa); Brian Bartlett (Kimberly); nephews: Austin Bartlett, John Bartlett and Aaron Barnes; nieces: Brianna Bartlett and Emily Bartlett. She is predeceased by her father, Lowell Irvin Bartlett.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Mark Maund officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverview United Methodist Church, 1244 Fury's Ferry Road, Evans, GA 30809 or an animal rescue group of your choice.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 3, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907, (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 2, 2019
