Joy McDonald Holt
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy McDonald Holt
Waynesboro, GA—Waynesboro, Ga. Joy McDonald Holt 93, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Ripley, TN and was the daughter of the late L.T. "Mac" and Mamie Lou McDonald of Stapleton, Ga. A graduate of Tift College. Joy taught in the Burke County School System for 31 years. She was a member of Waynesboro First Baptist Church and for many years she served in various positions in the Women's Missionary Union.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff L. Holt, her son, David Holt and her son-in-law, George Buell.
Survivors are her daughter, Donna H. Buell of Greenville, S.C. and her grandson Geoffrey Buell and wife Ashley of Charlotte, N.C.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Stapleton Baptist Church Cemetery in Stapleton, Ga.
Memorials may be made to the organization of one's choice.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/15/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stapleton Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved