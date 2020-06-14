Joy McDonald Holt
Waynesboro, GA—Waynesboro, Ga. Joy McDonald Holt 93, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Ripley, TN and was the daughter of the late L.T. "Mac" and Mamie Lou McDonald of Stapleton, Ga. A graduate of Tift College. Joy taught in the Burke County School System for 31 years. She was a member of Waynesboro First Baptist Church and for many years she served in various positions in the Women's Missionary Union.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff L. Holt, her son, David Holt and her son-in-law, George Buell.
Survivors are her daughter, Donna H. Buell of Greenville, S.C. and her grandson Geoffrey Buell and wife Ashley of Charlotte, N.C.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Stapleton Baptist Church Cemetery in Stapleton, Ga.
Memorials may be made to the organization of one's choice.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/15/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.