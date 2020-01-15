Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA
Joyce A. Churchville Obituary
Joyce A. Churchville
Evans, GA—Joyce A. Churchville, 84, wife of the late C.L. Churchville, Jr., entered into rest Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Jim Walls officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Churchville, daughter of the late Minnie Lucille Tennison Avant and William Berry Avant, was a native of Augusta and a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and a former member of Crestview Baptist Church and Woodlawn Baptist Church. She kept the nursery for many years at Crestview Baptist and was also named Mother of the Year at Crestview Baptist.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Radford (Randy); her sons, Douglas Lee Churchville (Jackie), and Derek Alan Churchville (Marie); her grandchildren, Karis C. Watkins (Kevin), Courtney Rubendall (Stephen), Brittany Addison (Jeremy), Clayton Churchville (Elizabeth), Kyle Churchville (Brittany Losoya), Sara Lariscey, Michelle Jennings (Austin), Darien Pope (Cody), and Presley Churchville; and ten great grandchildren.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Samantha Floyd, Angela Mixon, and Elsie Torres.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Augusta, 3500 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA 30909.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/16/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
