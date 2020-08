Joyce A. HopperMartinez, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Joyce A. Hopper, 78, wife of the late Samuel T. Hopper.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the cemetery.Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020