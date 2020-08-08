Joyce A. Hopper
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Joyce A. Hopper, 78, wife of the late Samuel T. Hopper.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the cemetery.
