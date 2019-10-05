|
Joyce Anderson
North Augusta, SC—JOYCE GILLIAM ANDERSON, loving wife of the late Jack Edward Anderson, entered into rest in Evans, Georgia, on October 2, 2019. The family will receive friends in the chapel at Sweetwater Baptist Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM until service time. A graveside service will be held at 5:00 PM at Sweetwater Cemetery. To read her full obituary and sign the online register, please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
