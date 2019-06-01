Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Joyce Ann Henderson Thurmond

Joyce Ann Henderson Thurmond
Ms. Joyce Ann Henderson Thurmond, of Morgan Bussey Road, entered into rest May 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Emanuel Gilchrist officiating.

Survivors include her children, Megail Thurmond, Jodey Thurmond and Leon Douse; a brother, Benjamin (Jacqueline) Thurmond; four sisters, Elizabeth Turner, Marie Thurmond, Mary (Tommy) Bush and Margaret King; eleven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:45 pm.

G. l. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 1, 2019
