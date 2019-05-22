|
|
Joyce Ann Bell Rooks,83, wife of the late John Marshall Rooks, Jr., entered into rest Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Rooks was born in Metter, GA to the late Charlie Homer Bell, Jr., and Faye Short Bell. She was a homemaker and a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Rooks, her brother Bobby Bell and sister Betty Driggers.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Storey, (Ray), her brother, Charlie Homer Bell, III; grandchildren, Ransom Rooks, John Michael Rooks, Jr (Jenny), Leslie Ann Cole (Tim), Kristopher Michael Storey (Darlene), and Robert Blake Storey; and eleven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ransom Rooks, John Michael Rooks, Kris Storey, Blake Storey, Tim Cole and Matthew Coogler.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta University Cancer Research Center 1120 15th Street Augusta, GA 30912.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019