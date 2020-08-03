Joyce D. Beasley
Dearing, Georgia—Joyce White "Mama Joyce" Beasley, 90, beloved wife of the late Roy Bryant Beasley, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Michael Timmerman officiating.
Mrs. Beasley, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, was the daughter of the late Hugh and Elma White and was the last of ten siblings. "Mama Joyce" was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great grandmother. You did not have to be kin to belong to her, all you had to do is need her and she was there. She was a member of Dearing Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nancy Merryman, David Beasley (Susan), Donna Beasley and Ralph Beasley (Cathy); her grandchildren, David B. Beasley, Jr., Brianna Gibbs (Larry), Elyse Steinhaus (Andrew), Amber Shaw (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Brent Beasley, Summer Williams, Bella Beasley, Chloe Beasley, Adalynn Shaw, Tinsleigh Shaw, Vivian Steinhaus; one great-great grandson Greyson Halstead.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Dearing Baptist Church, 265 Main Street, Dearing, GA 30808.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Starling Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the Visitation and Graveside services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
