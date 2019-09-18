|
Joyce Kathryn Harris
Woodbridge, VA—Joyce Kathryn Harris passed away at Westminster at Lake Ridge under VITAS Hospice Service on 12 September 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James J. and Dorothy C. Miller of Milan, Ohio. She is survived by her two children, Daniel and his wife Jeanne of Manassas, Virginia; Renée Harris McCabe and her husband Daniel of Augusta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Sean and Anna McCabe; and a sister Leonora "Nonie" L. Miller of Milan, Ohio. Joyce was born on 24 February 1938 in Milan, Ohio and graduated in 1956 from Milan High School. Before moving to Woodbridge, Virginia in the early 1960s, she lived in Columbus, Ohio and Nashville, Tennessee. Joyce loved being a stay-at-home mom and she sacrificed a career to raise her family. Prior to having her children, she worked at the Milan Inn, Periodical Publishers Services in Sandusky, and Ohio State University in Columbus. After her children were on their own, she was employed by KMART in Dale City, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to . A memorial for family and friends will be held at a future date in Milan with burial at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Norwalk, Ohio.
