Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Levorn Williams


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Levorn Williams Obituary
Ms. Joyce Levorn Williams entered in to rest on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta. Funeral services will be at 4 pm at C.A. Reid Memorial FH.

Ms. Williams was born Sept 19,1956 in Augusta to the late Alton and Barbra Jackson. She graduated from T.W Josey High School. She went on to pursue a career as a CNA for 30 years where she retired from Georgia War Nursing Home.

Survivors include four children, Latoya Williams, Tamara Williams, Serrano Williams and Chimere Williams all of Augusta. Six grandchildren, Martrell Williams, Kanisha Williams, Mariell Williams, Tiara Boston, Kiara Boston and Joyia Fuller. Three siblings Oscar & Rose Jackson, Sherry & Henry Jackson, Shannon Jackson all of Augusta.

And a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
