|
|
Mrs. Joyce May Boggess entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Joyce was a resident of Thomson, Ga for 5 years. She had a gift of gardening and throughout the 50 years that she lived in the sunshine state of Florida, she enjoyed planting a variety including; roses, lemon trees, and orange trees. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Mr. Glenn Boggess; her mother, Zylphia Mae Dalber; her father, James E. Wilson; sister, Areti Brown and her step-daughter, Sondra Marcum.
Her survivors include her children; Kim Jean McCroskey, step-son, Michael (Cheryl) Boggess; grandsons, Jeremy and Jason McCroskey; brother, Aristides G. (Beverly) Dalber; sister, Maria D. (Sam) Nicholson; 14 nieces and nephews and a very special friend and caretaker, Sylvia Burnett.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Sunday May 26, 2019 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Pastor Greg Hatfield will be officiating and Michael Nicholson, Johnny Nicholson, Jason McCroskey, and Daniel Poprik will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at 1:30pm until the service hour. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Thomson, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation in memory of Joyce Boggess to the at .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 25, 2019