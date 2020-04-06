|
Joyce McLean Coble
Athens, GA—Mrs. Joyce McLean Coble, 90,entered into rest Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living of Athens. Memorial service and reception will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Coble was a native of Aberdeen, North Carolina. Daughter of John Duncan and Bertie McLean. She was educated in the Aberdeen Schools, Greensboro College, and was a graduate of the Duke University School of Nursing. She lived in North Augusta for fifty-four years before moving to Athens in 2015. She worked in many fields in her profession, including serving as Director of Nursing at Anna Maria Nursing Home in North Augusta, and Director for University Home Health. She was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Athens.
She was married to the late Russell Cooke Coble, Jr. and is survived by daughter and son-in-law Myra Coble Rutherford and Glenn of Parsons, TN, sons and daughters-in-law Russell Cooke (Rusty) Coble III and Shannon of North Augusta, John Thomas Coble and Kate of Athens, GA, grandchildren Leigh Rutherford Holland and husband Michael, Alison Rutherford Collis and husband John, Katherine McLean Coble, and Aiden MacLean Coble, and great granddaughter Olivia McLean Holland.
Memorials may be made to
The Autistic Self Advocacy Network (www.autisticadvocacy.org) or
the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).
