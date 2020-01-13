|
Ms. Joyce Mims
Belvedere, SC—Ms. Joyce Mims entered into rest January 10, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mims Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Reginald Grimes officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Mims Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Mims was a 1970 graduate of North Augusta Senior High School and a 1974 graduate of Paine College. She was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Elizabeth Turner Mims, a sister, Bessie Lee (Thomas R.) Garnett.
Survivors include a brother, Robert (Annie L.) Mims; a sister, Leola Mims; nephew, Daniel W. Garnett; a niece, Rhonda R. Mims; great niece, Ansley Gabrielle Simpson; uncle, George W. Turner; aunt, Essie W. Turner; a host of cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Robert (Annie) Mims, 251 Clearmont Drive, Belvedere or after 1 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
