Joyce Rhodes Riddick died peacefully surrounded by family members and friends at Aiken Regional Medical Center on February 26, 2019, at the age of 88.
Funeral services will be held at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church on Saturday March 2nd, 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Grant Wiseman officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Thaddeus Cemetery. A reception will be held in the Stevenson-McClelland building after the burial.
The family will receive friends at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday March 1st.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. SW, Aiken, SC, 29801 or the Mended Hearts Local Chapter #294, Box 976, Aiken, SC, 29801.
Joyce's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019