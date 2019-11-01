|
|
Mr. Joyce Royal Thompson
Millen, Ga—Mrs. Joyce Royal Thompson, age 85, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Ogeechee Hospice in Statesboro.
She was born in Millen, owned and operated Thompson Service Station and was a devoted member of The Church of God in Millen.
She was preceded in death by husband, Grady Thompson, and siblings, Riley and Pete Royal, Jewel Bevel (Pet) and baby sister, Becky Royal.
Visitation will be at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday at The Church of God in Millen with Rev. Josh Farthing officiating. Burial will follow in the Millen Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Gailyn Thompson (Beth); daughter, Becky Kent (B. L.); Grandchildren, Erica and Mitchell Thompson, Karen Farthing (Josh) and Grayson Kent (Ashley); a great grandchild, Kaylee Farthing; and a sister, Patsy Lane of Thomaston.
Active Pallbearers will be Grayson Kent, Mitchell Thompson, Stanley Thompson, Larry Thompson, Charles Bennett, and Charley Taylor.
Memorials may be made to the Ogeechee Area Hospice, P O Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459 or The Church of God Building Fund, P O Box 587, Millen, GA 30442.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/2/2019
