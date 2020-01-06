|
Joyce Stanford
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, January 5, 2020, Mrs. Ileen Joyce Stanford, 86, loving wife of the late MSgt. John L. Stanford USAF (Ret).
Joyce worked for Wal-Mart on Bobby Jones Expressway for 30 years, many of those in the garden center.
Family members include her children: Betty Ingram (Wayne), Alan Stanford and Kathleen Stanford; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and brother: Elroy Ray of St. Joseph, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters and one brother.
All services will be private.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020