Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
More Obituaries for Joyce Stanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Stanford

Joyce Stanford Obituary
Joyce Stanford
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, January 5, 2020, Mrs. Ileen Joyce Stanford, 86, loving wife of the late MSgt. John L. Stanford USAF (Ret).
Joyce worked for Wal-Mart on Bobby Jones Expressway for 30 years, many of those in the garden center.
Family members include her children: Betty Ingram (Wayne), Alan Stanford and Kathleen Stanford; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and brother: Elroy Ray of St. Joseph, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters and one brother.
All services will be private.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020
