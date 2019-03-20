|
J.T. "Mac" McArthur, 91, beloved husband of the late Peggy Moody McArthur, entered into rest on Monday, March 18, 2019, at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. with the Reverend Bernard "Sonny" Mason officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. McArthur, a native of Pensacola, FL, had lived most of his life in Augusta and was the son of the late Thomas James and Nesbit Smith McArthur. He was a retired Postal Clerk who was proud of his Irish Heritage and his attendance at GA Tech and would tell you "he was the luckiest man in the world". He loved spending time with the mentally delayed at Lynndale and never met a stranger. He especially enjoyed hugging and kissing every lady at church and was a member of Mann-Mize Memorial United Methodist Church where he had served as a Communion Steward, was a member of the Cawley Bible Class and the United Methodist Men. He was a proud Democrat!
Survivors include his daughters, Peggy Ann and Gene Hollins, Kelly and Bubba Linder, and Kerry and Greg Leaptrotte; his son-in-law, Bryan C. Florence; his nieces, Christy Allen and Donna Wooten; eight grandchildren, Gene Thomas Hollins, Jess Hollins (Angela), Bryan Florence (Leslie), Mitchell Florence, Betty Jane Wise (Chris), Gregory Leaptrotte (Taylor), Joel Leaptrotte and Madison Leaptrotte; as well as six great grandchildren, Kelsey and Jessica Hollins, Nym, Penelope and Finn Florence and Ozalynn Wise, and his sweet dachshund, Snoopy, who had him well trained.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lynndale Inc., 1490 Eisenhower Dr., Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019