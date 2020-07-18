Juanita "Nita" A. Joyner
Augusta, GA— Juanita "Nita" A. Joyner, 80, beloved wife of 65 years to Mr. Robert "Bobby" S. Joyner, Sr., entered into rest on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence.
A private service will be held in the Chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with the Reverend Jerry Wilson and the Reverend Pat Latta officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Joyner, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta area, was the daughter of the late Thurston P. and Edna Mae Easley Ansley. She had owned and operated Brenda's Beauty Shop with her sister. She was a previous member of Central Baptist Church and was a current member of Fleming Baptist Church where she attended Youth Volleyball with her husband and was active in the Missions Sunday School Class. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.
In addition to her husband Mrs. Joyner is survived by her children, Robert S. "Bob" Joyner, Jr., Tammie Yvette Joyner (John Hammett), Tony Daryl Joyner (Tracy); her grandchildren, Robert "Robbie" S. Joyner, III, Doy Clayton "Trey" Fulcher, III, Ashton Juanita Fulcher, Erin Ansley Joyner and Ryan Slaton Joyner; her great grandchildren, Cannon McCarthy Raborn and Braxton Andrew Fulcher; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; as well as her special friend who sat with her, Paulette Howell.
In lieu of flowers the family requestes that donations be made to the Youth Recreation fund at Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta, GA 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/19/2020