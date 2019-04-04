Home

Juanita Gardner
Juanita C. Gardner Obituary
Juanita C. Gardner, age 91, died April 2, 2019, at her home in Thomaston, Ga. Most of her life was spent in Augusta, GA. She was born in Kite, GA on May 19, 1927. Her parents were the late Albert C. and Daisy Tyson Cooper. Her late husband was William A. Gardner. The last of 12 children born to the Coopers.

She has three children, Carla K. Brown (Danny Brown) of Thomaston, Alfred Carl Kandler of San Antonio, TX, and Ted C. Kandler (Diane Kandler) of Thomaston, GA. She had 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was retired from the US Army Commissary at Fort Gordon, GA, November 30, 1990. She worked for the Federal Service for 21 years. She worked for Belk Department Store for a number of years, as well as at a number of grocery stores in the Augusta area.

She has been a member of the Bayvale Baptist Church, Augusta, for over 50 years. Memorials contributions should be made to Bayvale Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 5 at 2 PM at Bayvale Baptist Church, 2240 Bayvale Road, Augusta. Visitation will precede the service at 1 PM at the church. Elliott Sons Funeral Home, Martinez, GA, is in charge of services. Rev. Lloyd C. Greene and Rev. Charlie Deloach are the officiants.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
