Mrs. Juanita Collins Parker
Bath , SC—Mrs. Juanita Collins Parker, 96, of Bath, SC, wife of the late Hiram T. Parker, entered into rest on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Born in Metter, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Spivey and Mary Warren Collins. She retired from Bath Mill after forty-five years of service as a Cloth Inspector. She was a member of Bath First Baptist Church, Bath, SC, where she worked in the nursery for many years and was known as, "MaMa Cookie." Mrs. Parker enjoyed fishing, yardwork, gardening, sewing, crafts, dancing and daily golf cart rides through the neighborhood.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Glenn Steven and Happy Parker and Tjuana Collette and Tim Bell, all of North Augusta, SC.; siblings, the late Grace Sykes and Melrose Williams, grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Tammie Sloan, Jared and Kristen Bell and Tyler Bell and great-grandchildren, Shane Sloan and Jack, Luke and Caleb Bell.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019, beginning at 12:30 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Herb Sons will officiate. Private interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jared Bell, Tyler Bell, Chris Sloan, Shane Sloan, Ricky Langley and Russell Rosier.
It has been requested that memorials be made to Solomon's Project at Bath First Baptist Church. (www.bathfbc.org)
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/08/2019
