Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Juanita Benjamin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Benjamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Delores Benjamin


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Delores Benjamin Obituary
Juanita Delores Benjamin
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Juanita Delores Benjamin entered rest on November 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Apostle Sullivan Bush officiating. She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Frederick Benjamin Sr.; one sister, Gwendolyn Durnell; her children, Frederick Benjamin Jr. and Cynthia Williams Bates; grandchildren, Maria Williams, R'reale Williams, Ajani Mainer and Maksum Subotic; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/04/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -