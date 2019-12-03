|
Juanita Delores Benjamin
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Juanita Delores Benjamin entered rest on November 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Apostle Sullivan Bush officiating. She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Frederick Benjamin Sr.; one sister, Gwendolyn Durnell; her children, Frederick Benjamin Jr. and Cynthia Williams Bates; grandchildren, Maria Williams, R'reale Williams, Ajani Mainer and Maksum Subotic; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
