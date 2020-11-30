Juanita Jones
Augusta, GA—Juanita Jones entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by her son Esmond (Sharon) Jones; granddaughter, April N. Jones; sister in-law, Dorothy Kemper and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Tuesday from 1- 5p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2020