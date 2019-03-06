|
Mrs. Junaita Madison Collier, of Biltmore Drive, entered into rest March 3, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, North Augusta with the Rev. Arthur L. Kemp officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Collier, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Diane (David) Clark-Roscoe; three sisters, Rosalee (Alonzo) Middleton, Rev. Lena Thomas and Sallie Jones; a brother, Eddie Broadwater; a host of other relatives and friends; Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019