Ms. Juanita Moore
Edgefield, SC—Ms. Juanita Moore, entered into rest August 21, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 12 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at New And Living Way Apostolic Church with Pastor William Cue officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Ms. Moore, a native of Edgefield County was a member of New And Living Way Apostolic Church. She was a Certified Nurse Assistant. Survivors include a daughter,Shanta Langford of Trenton; a son, Marquise Moore of Edgeield; sisters and brothers; four grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 3-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900
The Augusta Chronicle - August 26, 2020