Judea Jerome Edmond, Sr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Judea Jerome Edmond Sr, 63, native of Augusta, transitioned this life Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida,
Viewing service were held Friday May 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at James C. Boyd Funeral Home at 2324 Sistrunk Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311.
Mr. Judea Jerome Edmond Sr was born May 26, 1956, in Augusta Georgia to the late Mr. Earl Edmond and Ms. Earlese (Drayton) Edmond. He lived in Augusta Georgia, Bronx New York, and Pemberton New Jersey during his youth before making a life for himself in Fort Lauderdale Florida. Mr. Edmond attended Pemberton High School where he enjoyed shop class. Once out of high school, Mr. Edmond pursued a number of entrepreneurial opportunities to make a way for himself. When he wasn't working he enjoyed barbecuing, cooking food for family and friends, and fishing with his youngest son and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, Mr. Earl Edmond and Ms. Earlese Edmond; and nephew, Mr. Xavier Milan Harvey.
He survived by six children: Shawn Jackson (Baltimore MD), Alana Jackson (Newport News VA), James Smith (Paris KY), Jamie Smith (Fort Lauderdale FL), Earlese Edmond (Fort Lauderdale FL), and Judea Edmond Jr (Fort Lauderdale FL); eleven grandchildren; long-time companion, Ms. Janie Smith; two sisters Ms. LaVonne (Drayton) Harvey and Ms. Evonne Edmond and a host of aunts, cousins, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends whom will love him eternally.
Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the service is available via YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6VqKuTg1m3Q
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2020