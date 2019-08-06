|
|
Judith Jackson Hanson
Evans, GA—Judith Jackson Hanson, beloved wife of Dr. Thomas A. Hanson (deceased), entered into rest peacefully in her home on August 3rd, 2019 surrounded by her children.
Judy is survived by her five children Andrew Hanson (Anne), Timothy Hanson (Catherine), Matthew Hanson (Trace), Amy Hanson Ryan (Brooks), and Carolyn Hanson Marquez (Alex), their families, and her nephews Jay Jackson and Jeff Jackson. She had 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The daughter of John Spencer Jackson and Cora Krau Jackson, Judy was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 11, 1927. She had two brothers, John and Peter. She was a graduate of DePauw University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
Judy was a proud military wife who supported her husband through Medical School and during his 20 year military career. She was a devoted mother who gave her children the gift of unconditional love and support. She was an avid reader and loved everything beautiful in the arts.
Judy was involved in many civic organizations. One of the accomplishments she was most proud of was starting the first integrated Brownie Girl Scout troop in Richmond County in the early 1970's.
Judy loved both golf, tennis, and bridge. The ladies she played with regularly over many years were among the many friends who graced her life. She also loved flowers, and being a member of the Greenbrier Garden Club was one of her favorite activities.
Judy was an active member of the Episcopal Church all of her life, and served on the Altar Guild at Church of the Good Shepherd and St. Augustine Church.
Judy loved animals – especially dogs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
Judy will be remembered at a memorial service at Church of the Good Shepherd that will be officiated by the Reverend Andrew Menger on Friday, August 23rd at 1:00 pm with a reception after the service. An informal reception will also be held at Brandon Wilde for residents on Thursday, August 22nd.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, 2019