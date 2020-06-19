Judith Rosemary Evans Griffin Thomas
Spartanburg, SC—Judith Rosemary Evans Griffin Thomas, 77, of Spartanburg died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. She was born in Bostic, NC, October 9, 1942, to the late Bill and Jean Frances Prevost Evans and was the wife of the late Billy C. Thomas. She was on the Board of Education in Thompson, GA and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by one son, Ron Griffin, Jr.; two step-sons, David Thomas and Gary Thomas; three daughters-in-law, Selena Griffin, Angie Griffin and Michelle McCullough; one step-daughter, Cheryl Thomas; one sister, Kathy Evans; seven grandchildren, Cameron Griffin, Haley Griffin, Erica Axon, Kaleigh Taylor, Kelsey Rector, Paul Thomas and Cathy Shelton; and four great-grandchildren, Alyson Griffin, Jase Taylor, Colton Taylor and Damien Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy C. Thomas; one son, Keith Griffin; one brother, William Billy Evans; and one sister Patty Millwood.
A graveside service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Johnston officiating. Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice of Spartanburg, 905 E. Main St. #2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
