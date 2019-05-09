|
Mr. Judson Rawls entered into rest on Saturday May 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11: 00am at Ward Chapel AME Church with Reverend Willie Crew officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are his wife, Reverend Geraldine Rawls; daughters, Ivory Jackson, Coral(Freddie) Hyde, Jackie(Edward) Williams, Irene(David) Turner; son Dwayne(Stacey) Rawls; sisters, Corene Jennings, Minister Susie Simmons, Ida Irving, Minnie Hunt; 23 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; and one great- great- grandchild and a host other relatives. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019