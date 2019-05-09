Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Judson Rawls
Judson Rawls

Judson Rawls Obituary
Mr. Judson Rawls entered into rest on Saturday May 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11: 00am at Ward Chapel AME Church with Reverend Willie Crew officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are his wife, Reverend Geraldine Rawls; daughters, Ivory Jackson, Coral(Freddie) Hyde, Jackie(Edward) Williams, Irene(David) Turner; son Dwayne(Stacey) Rawls; sisters, Corene Jennings, Minister Susie Simmons, Ida Irving, Minnie Hunt; 23 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; and one great- great- grandchild and a host other relatives. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019
