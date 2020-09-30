Judy Ann McCain
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Judy Ann McCain entered into rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southview Cemetery. Survivors includes: her daughter Joyce (Curtis) Perry of Norfolk, Virginia; two sons, Danny (Valeria) Mackey of Columbia, South Carolina; Charles Mackey of Anchorage, Alaska; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ms. McCain may be viewed on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits