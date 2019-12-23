The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Judy Malin


1954 - 2019
Judy Malin Obituary
Judy Malin
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, December 19, 2019, Judy Newman Malin, 65, beloved wife of Timothy Alexander Malin, Sr.
Judy dearly loved her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Judy enjoyed cooking, camping, and making many memories on family trips. She was a member of Bible Deliverance Temple and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Timothy, Judy is survived by her children: Timothy Malin, Jr., David L. Carpenter (Jennifer), Karen Howard (Kevin), and Daniel L. Carpenter (Sarah); nine grandchildren; five brothers; one sister; and many friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sammy Newman and Doris Dickens.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Murray officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Deliverance Temple: 1857 Fenwick St, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019
