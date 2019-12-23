|
|
Judy Malin
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, December 19, 2019, Judy Newman Malin, 65, beloved wife of Timothy Alexander Malin, Sr.
Judy dearly loved her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Judy enjoyed cooking, camping, and making many memories on family trips. She was a member of Bible Deliverance Temple and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Timothy, Judy is survived by her children: Timothy Malin, Jr., David L. Carpenter (Jennifer), Karen Howard (Kevin), and Daniel L. Carpenter (Sarah); nine grandchildren; five brothers; one sister; and many friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sammy Newman and Doris Dickens.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Murray officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Deliverance Temple: 1857 Fenwick St, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - Tuesday, December 24, 2019
