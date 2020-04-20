|
|
Judy Saxon
Augusta, GA—Judy Saxon, 79, wife of Lynwood Eugene Saxon, entered into rest Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.
Private graveside services will be held from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Don Stone officiating.
Mrs. Saxon, daughter of the late Ruby Rhodes Sheppard and Willie Samuel Sheppard, was born in Glascock County and was a Home Interiors representative. She was a member of Lumpkin Road Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Maya Foster.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Keith E. Saxon (Beth), of Grovetown, and Craig Noel Saxon, of Thomson; her daughter, Denise S. Todd (Paul), of Hephzibah; her grandchildren, Dylan Todd, Dawson Swint, Brittanie Saxon, Jessica Ortega (Pablo), Dalton Todd, Blake Todd, and David Gullikson; and her great grandchildren, Antwain Saxon, Luis Ortega, Rosanna Ortega, and Isabelle Ortega.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the iaton, 55 W. Wacker Dr, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020