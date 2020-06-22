Judy Spratt
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020, Mrs. Judith "Judy" Dianne Carter Spratt, 74, loving wife of the late MSGT Robert Carl Spratt, USMC (Ret.).
Judy was a member of Ekklesia Faith Community, Order of the Eastern Star, and worthy Matron of Worth Chapter 454 (1982-1983). She was a graduate of Worth County High School in 1963 and attended Abraham Baldwin College. She retired from civil service after 33 years, working at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA and Blount Island Command in Jacksonville, FL.
She enjoyed baking and became known for making cakes for birthdays, weddings and other events for those she loved. Later in life, she became a quilter. Known affectionately as Nanny by her grandchildren, Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will missed by all who knew her.
Family members include her children: Tanya Gibbons (Steven), Bill Spratt (Debra), Carla Hyatt (Brad), Mike Spratt (Angie), and Trebor Barnes (Holly); grandchildren: Carter, Leah, Amber, Rebecca, Michael, Michelle, Hyatt, Tripp, and Avery; sister: Janice Carter; brothers: Joe Carter (Shannon) and Mike Carter (Dedra); and many other loving family members. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ella Ruth Carter.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Randy Monk officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Poulan Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Attn: Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or to the Lydia Project, 1321 Arsenal Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.