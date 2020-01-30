|
|
Julia B. Manly
North Augusta , SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Julia B. Manly, 78, who entered into rest January 30, 2020, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Mr. Johnny Ruffner officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Manly was a native of Belvedere, having made North Augusta her life-long residence. She was a member of the Fish Camp Fellowship and a former Ladies Sunday School Class Teacher. Mrs. Manly was a deeply spiritual individual who sought to lift and strengthen others as a Prayer Warrior. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that always cared for each family member.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Newton F. Manly, III; three sons, Newton F. (Merilyn Hughes) Manly, IV, North Augusta, Bill (Sherry) Manly, Edgefield and Chad (Jill) Manly, North Augusta; nine grandchildren, Tiffany (Jason) Burleson, Nicholas (Teri) Manly, Wesley Manly, Holton Manly, Hammond Manly, Hudson Manly, Christian Manly, Morgan Manly and Cansler Manly; two great grandchildren, Jayden Burleson and Shelby Grace Manly; brother-in-law, Donald C. Manly, North Augusta.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 4 until 6.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Life Choices, 1900 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC 29803.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/31/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020