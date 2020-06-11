Julia Etta Davenport Dubose
Augusta, GA—Julia Etta Davenport DeBose, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Augusta. She was affectionately known as Aunt June, and was born on August 22, 1924 to the late Willie F. and Lillie M. Davenport in Augusta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eugene DeBose. Julia was also preceded in death by her three siblings; Willie Mae Davenport Peterson, Arthur Randall Davenport, and Janet Louise Davenport Riley.
Julia attended Weed Academy School and graduated from Haines Normal and Industrial Institute in Augusta, Georgia. She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Cumming Grove Baptist Church, the family church.
As a young adult, Julia moved to New York where she met and later married Eugene DeBose in 1948. They were married until his death in 2008. Julia worked for Standard Motor Company for over 15 years before working for the New York City Department of Human Resources. She worked tirelessly for the benefit of the clients she served.
Julia was a talented writer and penned several poems that always centered around her family, faith, and her life. She was the family historian and often wrote about her maternal family history. She was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jamaica, New York.
Julia was a loving friend, neighbor, and aunt. She is survived by her nieces, Rhonda Dennard Hardy (Bob), Janice Riley Boyle (Milton), Janet Davenport Streeter, Joyce Davenport Carter (Earl), and Juana Davenport Evans (Melvin), nephews, Roderick Ernest Riley (Lesley), Arthur Randall Davenport Jr (Sharon), great nieces and nephews, as well as a host of dear friends and family. Due to COVID-19, the family is having a private memorial service. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Williams Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.