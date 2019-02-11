|
Julia Harper Blanchard Batchelor (Julie) of Evans, GA passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at the age of 74, surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Walton Way, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reverend Robert Fain and Reverend Dr. J. Andy Menger will officiate. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery.
Julie was born on April 11, 1944 in Augusta, GA to the late Thomas Maxwell Blanchard, Sr. and Anne Gordon Harper Blanchard.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Douglas "Doug" deVane Batchelor, Jr.; her three children, Douglas "deVane" Batchelor, III (Tiphani) of Augusta, Thomas "Tom" Blanchard Batchelor (Nicole) of Augusta, and Julia Anne (Julie Anne) Batchelor Hubert (Mike) of Harlem; eight grandchildren, Lauren Anne Batchelor, Catherine (Kate) Monahan, Myron "Todd" Fowler, Jr., Douglas "Hinson" Fowler, Denver Owen Hubert, Michael "Austin" Hubert, Matthew Thomas Hubert and Evan Christopher Hubert; and brothers and sister, Thomas "Tommy" Blanchard, Jr. (Lynda) of Augusta, Anne Czura (John) of Grovetown, and James "Jimmy" Blanchard (Jane) of Augusta.
She is known to her family as "Mother Superior" and to her grandchildren as "Nanny".
Julie graduated from the Academy of Richmond County and went on to graduate from Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA. In addition, she received a double Masters degree in Education and Reading from Augusta College.
Julie taught second grade for 27 years at Bel Air Elementary School, Evans, GA. Her loving spirit and dedication to teaching were exemplified in her devotion to tutoring two pediatric cancer patients during their treatments.
She was beloved and admired by her students and colleagues. She was a member of Gamma Delta Honorary Teacher Society and had been recognized as Teacher of the Year in Columbia County.
As a dedicated volunteer throughout the community, she served as a Trustee to the Tuttle Newton Home, Member and former Board member of Women in Philanthropy, member of The Augusta Town Committee of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America, former member of the Junior League of Augusta, Past President of Bulbs and Borders Garden Club and member of the Altar Guild at The Church of the Good Shepherd, where she also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
In addition to her community involvement, Julie had special interests, some of which included French hand sewing for her family, gardening, traveling, her time at Edisto Beach looking for sharks teeth and engaging with the turtle enthusiasts. She had a special love for animals of all kinds, especially her horses and beloved dogs, Punkin and Buttons.
Pallbearers include: Todd Fowler, Hinson Fowler, Denver Hubert, Ted Schatt, Jamie Schatt, Jimmy Blecke, Tom Blanchard, III, and Bo Batchelor.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Tuesday at Platt's Funeral Home, Belair Road, Evans, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Columbia County Humane Society
P. O. Box 204771
Augusta, GA 30917
Animal Lovers of Edisto
8112 Palmetto Road
Edisto Island, SC 29438
Tuttle Newton Home
2196 Central Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
The Loggerhead Sea Turtle Project
53 Windsor Court
Edisto Beach, SC 29438
