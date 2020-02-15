|
|
Julia Joiner
Augusta, GA—Julia Murray Joiner passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Julia was born to Ruth VanHorn Murray and Julius Allan Murray of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Andrew Joiner. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard A. "Rusty" Joiner, sons Richard Allan, Robert Bradford husband of Laura Lee Joiner, and Brian Patrick husband of Amanda Joiner, and her brother Stuart Murray husband of Laura Murray. Julia and Rusty have nine grandchildren- Andrew, Matthew, Allison, Brad, Catherine, Patrick, Anna, Rusty and Violet.
Julia was a wonderful teacher. She loved her students and had high expectations for every child. She worked tirelessly to bring out the best in all of her students while making school fun and exciting. There never was a dull moment in Mrs. Joiner's Class. On more than one occasion she and the kids were caught dancing on the top of their desks. Julia was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church and of the Covenanters Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Schools of Augusta Educational Scholarship Fund in her honor, 3067 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30909.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. John Franks officiating. Following the service will be a private burial.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
