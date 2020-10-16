Julia Lyles Knox Lirette
Augusta, GA—A phenomenally courageous, compassionate, fun-loving and beautiful soul has left our family, her friends, and our community to be with God. Julia Lyles Knox Lirette passed away on October 15, 2020.
"Julie" was born in Augusta on March 10, 1966 to Peter S. Knox, III and Julia "Pat" Knox-Hudson and lived her entire life in Augusta. She was an alumna of Episcopal Day School, a graduate of Brenau Academy in Gainesville, GA, and Augusta College (now Augusta University). She was a long-time member of the Church of the Good Shepherd and was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club and the Guild of Sacred Heart Cultural Center.
Julie is survived by her beloved husband, Michael J. Lirette; her precious son, Michael J. Lirette, Jr. (Kristen); and her precious daughter, Mary Julia Lirette.
She is also survived by her mother, "Pat" Knox-Hudson; her brothers, Peter S. Knox, IV and David Allan R. Knox (Susan); her nieces and nephews, Lukas Knox, Brittany Knox Mueller (Thomas), Allan Knox (Diana) and Marianna Knox; her parents-in-law, Houston and Hilda Lirette; her sister-in-law, Gabby Garrick (Todd); her nephew, Henry Garrick; her loving cousins and extended Knox family; her very special friends, Cynthia Bailey Gunnels, Heidi Christopher, Atti Knox, Wendy Wahl Perry, and Dr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Bailey, Jr. She is also survived by her dear Hudson stepsisters, Deborah Wood (Henry), Betsy Hudson (Charles Eisenmann), Catherine Paradise and their families. She is, of course, also survived by "Moe", her beloved canine companion.
Julie is predeceased by her father, Peter S. Knox, III; her nephew, Jan-Philip Knox; and her stepfather, Dr. James B. Hudson.
Julie's amazingly beautiful life will be remembered and celebrated at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the garden of the Church of the Good Shepherd with a time for greeting and refreshments afterwards with social distancing and masks. A private burial will be held at Westover Memorial Park.
Julie's family has so much gratitude for all those who have given her countless heart-felt prayers and thoughts during her illness, and for her skilled and compassionate caregivers, Deborah Nix, Monica Ramsey and all those at Alliance Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please give remembrances, if so desired to Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene Street, Augusta, GA, 30901, or Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA, 30909, or to the Georgia Cancer Center, 1411 Laney Walker Boulevard, Augusta, GA, 30912.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits