|
|
Ms. Julia M. Holmes entered into rest Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Harmony Baptist Church, 930 Hopkins Street, Reverend Woodrow Miller, Jr., pastor. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019