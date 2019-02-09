Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harmony Baptist Church
930 Hopkins Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Harmony Baptist Church
930 Hopkins Street
Julia M. Holmes

Julia M. Holmes Obituary
Ms. Julia M. Holmes entered into rest Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Harmony Baptist Church, 930 Hopkins Street, Reverend Woodrow Miller, Jr., pastor. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
