Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1714 Olive Road
Julia Mae Gibbons Obituary
Mrs. Julia Mae Gibbons
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Julia Mae Gibbons, wife to the late Charlie Gibbons, Sr., entered into rest Monday, January 27, 2020.
Her memories will be cherished by her children, Charlie (Gloria) Gibbons, Jr., Juanita Gibbons (Dominic) Delaney, Abe (Ebraheem) Gibbons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road, with Reverend Clarence Moore, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020
