1/1
Julia Morris
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Morris
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, September 4, 2020, Mrs. Julia Peacon Morris, 61, loving wife of Gene Morris.
Julia was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a member of Belair Baptist Church.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her daughter: Stephanie Pruett (Jonathon); sons: David Sallette (Erin), Adam Morris (Leslie), and Josh Morris; and grandchildren: Elyssa, Mackenzie, Abigail, and Logan.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. David Brooks officiating. Interment will Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening following the service until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved