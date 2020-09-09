Julia Morris
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, September 4, 2020, Mrs. Julia Peacon Morris, 61, loving wife of Gene Morris.
Julia was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a member of Belair Baptist Church.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her daughter: Stephanie Pruett (Jonathon); sons: David Sallette (Erin), Adam Morris (Leslie), and Josh Morris; and grandchildren: Elyssa, Mackenzie, Abigail, and Logan.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. David Brooks officiating. Interment will Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening following the service until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020